Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $18.92 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00068135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023586 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00004019 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,037,572,180 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,037,572,180.17639 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04102759 USD and is down -6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $18,540,272.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.