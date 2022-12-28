Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.2% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after acquiring an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 30,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE TSM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.42. 171,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,819,139. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average is $78.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

