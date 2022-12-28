Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 9,400 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Airbnb comprises 1.9% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.12. 52,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.58 and a 52 week high of $191.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $27,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,673,623.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 801,637 shares of company stock valued at $83,420,173. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

