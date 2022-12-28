Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 1.6% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after buying an additional 184,272 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,313 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,654,000 after purchasing an additional 316,211 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

EL traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.09. 20,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.28. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.