Helium One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.68 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Helium has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $238.86 million and $1.68 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00010613 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002124 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007833 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $900.65 or 0.05441364 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00495751 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,823,270 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
