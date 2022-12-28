Helium Price Hits $1.76 on Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00010598 BTC on exchanges. Helium has a total market capitalization of $239.00 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002093 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007896 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $865.78 or 0.05212570 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00495662 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Helium
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,796,865 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
