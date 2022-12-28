Helium Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Helium has a total market cap of $242.54 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00010714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helium has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007953 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $867.92 or 0.05179795 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00490015 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,775,706 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.