HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Trading 0.1% Higher

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €76.00 ($80.85) and last traded at €75.00 ($79.79). 5,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €74.95 ($79.73).

A number of research firms recently commented on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €77.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €71.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

