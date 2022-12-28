Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hello Pal International Trading Up 16.3 %

Shares of HLLPF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 97,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,449. Hello Pal International has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Hello Pal International Company Profile

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

