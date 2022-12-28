Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hello Pal International Trading Up 16.3 %
Shares of HLLPF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 97,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,449. Hello Pal International has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.
Hello Pal International Company Profile
