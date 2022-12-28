Hengehold Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,810 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 808.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 115,898 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,601. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

