Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.23. 1,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,697. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

