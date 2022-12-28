Hengehold Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.16. 3,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,377. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

