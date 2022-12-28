Hengehold Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,012 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13,594.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 441,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,000 after purchasing an additional 438,693 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,981 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
NOBL traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.85. The stock had a trading volume of 443,424 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.25.
