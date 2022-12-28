Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 1,221,552 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,561,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221,552 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $33,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 473.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $30.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

