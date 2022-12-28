Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 349 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $157,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND remained flat at $91.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,582. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $109.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.59.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.