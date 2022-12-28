Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 623 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 117.9% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 661,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,377,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,037. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
