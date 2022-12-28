Hengehold Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,269,000 after purchasing an additional 358,477 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,285,000 after acquiring an additional 297,514 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7,520.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,677,000 after purchasing an additional 111,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,074,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,095 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.29. 2,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.70. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $265.00.

