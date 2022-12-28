HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Bought by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 27,500.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock worth $244,263,484. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

