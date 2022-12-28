HighMark Wealth Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,422,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,209,000 after purchasing an additional 192,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,535,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,731,000 after acquiring an additional 77,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after acquiring an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 761,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 229,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SBGI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,945. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $31.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 36.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

