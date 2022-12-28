HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 254 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 53,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.98. 2,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,785. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $222.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.63 and a 200-day moving average of $178.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

