Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe Sells 3,500 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,617.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.79. 3,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,887. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

