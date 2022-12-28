Horizen (ZEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.45 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $118.78 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.00 or 0.00054042 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00226264 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00071289 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,195,256 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

