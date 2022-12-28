Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Horizon Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,992 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.91. 36,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,725. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39.

