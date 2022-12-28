Horizon Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Horizon Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 69,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,529. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

