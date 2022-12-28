Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:HMMJ)

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSE:HMMJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0848 per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

HMMJ stock traded down C$0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.52. 33,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.77. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$11.50 and a twelve month high of C$26.40.

