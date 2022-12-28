HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Down 81.4% in December

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HBBHF remained flat at $134.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average of $134.00. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $134.00.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

