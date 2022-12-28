Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Trading 1.6% Higher

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 160 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 158.50 ($1.91). 114,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 351,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($1.88).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 165.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £217.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,761.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

