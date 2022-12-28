Howard Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 2.0% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $15,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,386. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $117.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.76.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

