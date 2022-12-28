Howard Capital Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up about 2.6% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of IQVIA worth $20,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,908,173,000 after buying an additional 257,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,909,000 after buying an additional 315,751 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,816,000 after buying an additional 186,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,530,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $204.16. 3,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.19 and a 200-day moving average of $210.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

