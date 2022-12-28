Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

NYSE NSC traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.95. 6,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,198. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

