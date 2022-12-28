Huobi Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.01 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for approximately $5.24 or 0.00031472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $804.14 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002265 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $865.00 or 0.05188317 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00493980 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,879.66 or 0.29268575 BTC.
About Huobi Token
Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.
Huobi Token Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.