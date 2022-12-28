IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Update

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, an increase of 489.4% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

Shares of IAALF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,189. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

