Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEP. StockNews.com started coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of IEP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,052. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $55.73.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.98%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -555.55%.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

