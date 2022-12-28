ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.19

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 24029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ICL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Barclays PLC grew its position in ICL Group by 325,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,482.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
