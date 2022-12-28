ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.14

ICON (ICX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $135.71 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 942,366,271 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 942,338,799.5954027 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.1417303 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,744,310.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

