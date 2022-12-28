ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.14

ICON (ICX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, ICON has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000864 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $135.65 million and $2.54 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 942,353,822 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 942,338,799.5954027 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.1417303 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,744,310.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.