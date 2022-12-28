Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 268770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Iconic Minerals Stock Up 7.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.77 million and a PE ratio of -6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About Iconic Minerals

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

