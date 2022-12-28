ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Down 98.3% in December

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the November 30th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ImagineAR Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IPNFF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 101,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,491. ImagineAR has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Get ImagineAR alerts:

About ImagineAR

(Get Rating)

See Also

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Its products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR White-Label Mobile App; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.