ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Down 98.3% in December

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the November 30th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ImagineAR Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IPNFF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 101,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,491. ImagineAR has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
About ImagineAR
