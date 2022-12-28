Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, an increase of 281.3% from the November 30th total of 24,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Immix Biopharma Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of Immix Biopharma stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. Immix Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Immix Biopharma by 106.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 54,220 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

