Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 14.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Stories

