IndiGG Self Reported Market Cap Hits $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $31,130.27 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000635 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

