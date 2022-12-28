Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Information Services Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Information Services stock opened at C$23.30 on Wednesday. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$19.12 and a 1 year high of C$27.40. The firm has a market cap of C$412.43 million and a PE ratio of 11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Stories

