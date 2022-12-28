Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISVGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Information Services Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Information Services stock opened at C$23.30 on Wednesday. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$19.12 and a 1 year high of C$27.40. The firm has a market cap of C$412.43 million and a PE ratio of 11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Information Services

(Get Rating)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Information Services (TSE:ISV)

