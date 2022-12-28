Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1331 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

