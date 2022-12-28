Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Trading 10.1% Higher

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 3,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Inrad Optics Trading Up 10.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $24.49 million, a P/E ratio of 87.04 and a beta of -0.28.

About Inrad Optics

Inrad Optics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies.

