Insider Buying: Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (LON:AIE) Insider Purchases 2,084 Shares of Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating) insider Jamie Skinner acquired 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £3,938.76 ($4,753.51).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 192.50 ($2.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,797. The company has a market cap of £214.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1,870.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 202.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 198.28. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161 ($1.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 226 ($2.73).

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Read More

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.