Insider Buying: AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Insider Buys 12,700 Shares of Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,006.56.
AutoCanada Stock Down 0.4 %
TSE ACQ traded down C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$583.41 million and a PE ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.46. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.76 and a 1-year high of C$43.03.
AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.48 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 4.3200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
