Insider Buying: AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Insider Buys 12,700 Shares of Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,006.56.

TSE ACQ traded down C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$583.41 million and a PE ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.46. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.76 and a 1-year high of C$43.03.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.48 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 4.3200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.50.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

