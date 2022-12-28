Insider Buying: Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) Insider Purchases 6,000,000 Shares of Stock

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI – Get Rating) insider Paul Kitto bought 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$252,000.00 ($170,270.27).

Meteoric Resources Stock Performance

Meteoric Resources Company Profile

Meteoric Resources NL explores for mineral tenements in Brazil, Canada, Western Australia, and Northern Territory. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, diamond, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Palm Springs gold project, which covers an area of approximately 12,500 ha located in Western Australia; the Juruena project located in Brazil; Novo Astro gold project that covers 15 square kilometers situated in Brazil; and the Warrego North IOCG project located in the Northern Territory.

