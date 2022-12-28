Insider Buying: Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL) Director Acquires 28,000 Shares of Stock

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Rating) Director William Michael O’reilly purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 1.54 per share, for a total transaction of 43,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 69,300.

Premium Nickel Resources Stock Performance

CVE PNRL traded up 0.08 on Wednesday, hitting 1.50. 220,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,569. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.56. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of 1.18 and a 52 week high of 2.60.

Get Premium Nickel Resources alerts:

About Premium Nickel Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

North American Nickel Inc engages in the exploration and development of nickel-copper-cobalt resources. It focuses on developing the Selebi Project, which covers an area of 11,504 hectares located near the town of Selebi Phikwe, Botswana. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Nickel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Nickel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.