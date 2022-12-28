Insider Buying: The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Director Buys 28,189 Shares of Stock

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) Director Lemuel Amen purchased 28,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $77,519.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lemuel Amen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Lemuel Amen acquired 10,000 shares of The Glimpse Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Lemuel Amen purchased 1,750 shares of The Glimpse Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,965.00.

The Glimpse Group Stock Performance

Shares of VRAR stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $11.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Glimpse Group ( NASDAQ:VRAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 95.07%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of The Glimpse Group in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Glimpse Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in The Glimpse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group by 81.4% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Further Reading

