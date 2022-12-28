Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $1,073,304.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,913.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Tuesday, December 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $1,178,653.62.

On Friday, December 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,262,812.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $1,283,486.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total transaction of $1,167,110.86.

On Monday, December 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,168,747.52.

On Monday, November 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $1,087,603.64.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.74, for a total transaction of $1,229,562.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $1,011,972.72.

On Friday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $1,056,420.96.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,525,108.70.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $123.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $392.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.14 and its 200 day moving average is $196.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,928,000 after acquiring an additional 397,595 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,053 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496,121 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.85.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.